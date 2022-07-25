New Delhi, Jul 25 (PTI) A fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on Monday afternoon, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said.

No injury or casualty has been reported, they said.

Also Read | Karnataka: 10-Year-Old Girl Dies After Drinking Contaminated Water in Gonal Village, 20 Ill.

Atul Garg, Director of DFS, said a call about the fire was received at 3:55 pm and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire was at a godown measuring 300 square yards and housing decorative items and colour spray cans, he said.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh: Woman Arrested for Performing Stunts on Parwanoo-Solan Highway Near Jabli.

The fire was extinguished by 5:30 pm, Garg said, adding that the exact cause of the blaze is being ascertained.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)