Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], May 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in a hosiery factory in Punjab's Ludhiana district on Thursday, said the fire officials.

According to the fire officials, a fire broke out in the hosiery factory at around 10.12 am and was brought under control within 30-45 minutes.

Also Read | Gurugram: Turkish National Held for Supplying Fake Injections to Cancer Patients.

"As soon as the information of the fire was received, two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire was brought under control within 30-45 minutes. It is under control now", fire officer, Rajinder Kumar told ANI.

Kumar further said that there was no casualty reported. Everyone was brought out and the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

Also Read | TMKOC #MeToo Scandal: Producer Asit Kumarr Modi Denies Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal’s Sexual Harassment Allegations; Accuses Her of Improper Conduct.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)