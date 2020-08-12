Thane, Aug 11 (PTI) A fire broke out in the medical shop situated on the third floor of a hospital treating COVID-19 patients here on Tuesday night, but no casualty was reported, a civic official said.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm, said the official of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

As a precautionary measure, fourCOVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at the hospital's ICU were immediately shifted to a safer place, said Santosh Kadam, the chief of the TMC's disaster management cell.

Fire engines were rushed to put out the flames, he said.

The cause of the fire at the medical shop was still not known, Kadam said, adding no casualty was reported. PTI

