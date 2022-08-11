Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India] August 11 (ANI): A fire broke out in the Alento hotel in Gujarat's Jamnagar and as many as 5 fire tenders rushed to the spot of the incident.

As per initial reports, around 25 people were stuck inside the hotel building. Visuals of huge flames around the building could be seen.

Also Read | Raksha Bandhan 2022: Andhra Pradesh Women Ministers Tie Rakhi to CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As per the information, the hotel is located 25 km away from Jamnagar city centre towards Dwarka.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Vedic Scriptures Like Manusmriti Give Respect to Women, Says Delhi High Court Justice Prathiba Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)