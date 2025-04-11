Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel near Tisgaon Khavda Hill in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra on Thursday night.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. The reasons for the fire are yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited.

On April 9, a fire broke out in a scrap godown at Moshi Road in Pimpri Chinchwad after the fire was brought under control.

Officials further said that the fire had been brought under control. No casualties were reported.

Moreover, on the same day, a fire broke near railway tracks at Mumbra railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district and was quickly brought under control.

Speaking to ANI, Mumbra Fire Officer Narendra Ingle said, "Fire broke out in the garbage near the railway track. The fire has been doused." (ANI)

