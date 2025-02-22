Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], February 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at Hotel Fairmont, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport's Terminal 2 in Vile Parle (East), on Saturday evening here.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) received an alert about the incident at 5:29 PM and quickly mobilised multiple firefighting units to the site. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported so far.

Also Read | 'We Are Fully Prepared': Tejashwi Yadav Says 'RJD Fully Geared Up To Take On JDU and BJP in Upcoming Bihar Assembly Election'.

According to officials, the fire was confined to the AC unit and exhaust ducting on the terrace of the hotel's 13-story structure, which includes three basement levels, a ground floor, and ten upper floors.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, while hotel staff and guests were safely evacuated as a precautionary measure. For now, no injuries have been reported.

Also Read | UP Road Accident: 3 Nepalese Nationals Killed, 7 Injured After SUV Collides With Tractor-Trolley on Gorakhpur Link Expressway.

In another incident, a massive fire broke out at a five-storey residential building in Marine Lines area of Mumbai on Saturday afternoon, officials said.

According to the Mumbai Fire Department (MFD), the incident was reported at 12:26 PM near the Marine chamber beside the Zaffer Hotel near Gol Masjid.

According to information, the fire was confined to the fifth floor of five residential buildings. Several fire tenders rushed to the scene, and no injuries have been reported so far.

The visuals from the scene showcase thick smoke emanating from the top floor of the building as the fire department officials worked to control the fire. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)