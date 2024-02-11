Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a house in Telangana's Rangareddy on Sunday afternoon.

Subsequently, a gas cylinder kept inside the house also exploded.

Also Read | Rajya Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Picks Gond Royal Family Scion Devendra Pratap Singh from Chhattisgarh.

However, no casualties or injuries to anyone were reported.

According to officials, the fire incident occurred at a house located in Abdullahpurmet village. The fire led to a gas cylinder blast.

Also Read | BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams INDIA Bloc Constituents As 'Corrupt', Says 'Birds of a Feather Flock Together'.

Upon receiving information on the incident, the fire officials reached the spot and controlled the fire.

"It was a house fire. The fridge caught fire first and the fire spread to the clothes that were lying on top of the cylinder. Due to the overheating, the cylinder exploded. There was no one present inside the house at the time of the blast," officials said.

However, the exact reason behind the fire was not clear, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)