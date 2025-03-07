Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI)

Kutch (Gujarat) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Kamdhenu Gau Seva Trust in Gandhidham of Gujarat, as per officials.

Visuals showed heavy smoke billowing out of the place.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 7: Viv Richards, Rachel Weisz, Anupam Kher and Ghulam Nabi Azad - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 7.

Fire tenders rushed to the spot upon receiving information.

More details awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Talks of India's Export Boost in Defence Equipment, Toys Sector; Says 'Over Rs INR Lakh Crore Transferred to Poor Through DBT'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)