Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 15 (ANI): A fire broke out in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela area in Prayagraj, affecting a camp run by Lavkush Seva Mandal.

The incident, which occurred in the evening, damaged stored items, including tents, blankets, and grains, but fortunately, no casualties were reported.

On fire incident in Prayagraj Mela Kshetra, DIG Maha Kumbh, Vaibhav Krishna said, "In Sector 19 of the Kumbh Mela area, Lavkush Seva Mandal used to run a camp in which some tents were kept, there was some grain, some blankets etc in their store room. The material kept there caught fire; there was no loss of life or injury to anyone."

"The Kumbh Police received information about the fire incident around 6:15 pm. Within 5 to 7 minutes, the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot, and the fire was controlled."

A fire broke out on Thursday in a vacant hut near Harishchandra Marg in Sector 18 at the Prayagraj's Mahakumbh site. According to the fire department, the personnel deployed by the administration doused the blaze, and no injuries had been reported.

This incident comes on the heels of another fire last week, where 15 tents in an open area in Prayagraj caught fire. The incident happened in the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area. Fortunately, no casualties were reported, and the fire was quickly controlled. The tents were later found to be unauthorised. (ANI)

