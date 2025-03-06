Fire breaks out at multi-level parking in Hazratganj. (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a multi-level parking facility in Hazratganj area of Lucknow on Thursday, reducing several vehicles to ashes, officials said.

Visuals showed thick smoke billowing from the building as fire tenders worked to bring the fire under control.

The exact cause behind the fire was however now clear, officials added.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, a massive fire broke out at a wood warehouse in Kanpur. According to Chief Fire Officer, Deepak Sharma, no casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

