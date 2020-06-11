India News | Fire Breaks out at Mumbai's Crawford Market
Agency News ANI| Jun 11, 2020 08:37 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at Crawford Market near Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus railway station on Thursday evening.
Six fire engines are present at the spot.
Also Read | Delhi Sees Biggest Single-Day Spike in COVID-19 Cases, Deaths: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 11, 2020:.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)