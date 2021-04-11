Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building near Vashi Railway Station area of Navi Mumbai on Sunday afternoon.

Smoke was seen billowing out from the top of the 14th storied Realtech Park building.

Fire tenders reached the spot to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported so far.

Rescue operation is underway. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)