Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): A fire broke out at a coaching centre in Sector 4, Noida, on Sunday evening.

Fire engines were rushed to the scene as soon as word of the incident was received.

The fire was doused completely and no injuries or casualties were reported in the incident, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Pradip, told ANI.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

