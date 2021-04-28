Fire breaks out at pharma company in Ratnagiri. (Photo/ ANI)

Ratnagiri (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company, MR Pharma, in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri on Wednesday.

According to the police, the fire tenders reached the spot after information regarding the fire was received.

"The fire was later extinguished. No injuries or casualties have been reported," the police said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

