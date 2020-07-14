Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a pharmaceutical company in JN Pharma City at Parawada in Visakhapatnam late on Monday night.

The fire broke out on Monday late night. No casualties or injuries have been reported as yet.

Ten fire tenders (7 state government and 3 local companies) were rushed to the incident site to douse the flames, according to officials.

Suresh Babu in-charge DCP, Visakhapatnam city said that the fire occured at the unit of a company named Ramky CETP solvents Pvt Ltd.

"Fire tenders rushed to spot. No casualties reported yet now. The rain will help to stop the fire also," he said.

On May 7 due to Styrene gas leak from LG Polymers plant near a village of RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam over 11 people lost their lives and 600 others were hospitalised. On June 30 a leak of benzimidazole gas at a unit of Sainor Life Sciences Private Limited in the same Parawada area killed two employees and affected four others. (ANI)

