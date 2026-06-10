India News | Fire Breaks out at Printing Press Shop in South Delhi's Begumpur

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): A fire broke out in a printing press shop in South Delhi's Begumpur, officials said on Wednesday.

The Delhi Fire Service received a PCR call regarding the incident in the shop around 2:10 pm in the afternoon. Authorities stated that four fire tenders were sent to the spot, and the fire was controlled around 3:10 pm.

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Earlier, three parked two-wheelers were damaged in a fire incident in Delhi's Jahangir Puri area on June 8, police said.

According to Delhi Police, information regarding the fire involving parked two-wheelers at E-Block, Jahangir Puri, was received at Police Station Jahangir Puri on June 8.

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Police said two motorcycles and a scooter were found damaged in the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Delhi Police said CCTV footage is being analysed and an investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)