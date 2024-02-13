Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at the coach of the train stationed at Pune Railway Junction Yard on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

According to the Pune Fire Department, the fire broke around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Dies by Suicide Over Husband’s Extramarital Affair; Accused, In-Laws Arrested.

"After significant efforts, the blaze was brought under control with the assistance of four fire brigade vehicles and personnel," the officials said.

No injuries or casualties have been reported, they added.

Also Read | SpiceJet Layoffs: Low-Cost Airline To Cut at Least 1,000 Jobs as Part of Cost-Cutting Strategy To Ensure Profitable Growth.

Earlier, a fire broke out at Sassoon Hospital in Pune, Maharashtra on Friday.

No casualties or injuries were reported due to the incident. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)