Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], December 13 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in Ranchi's Daily Vegetable Market during the early hours of Wednesday.

Several wholesale and retail vegetable shops were gutted in the fire. Four fire tenders have rushed to the spot and efforts are on to douse the fire, fire officials said.

"The fire is under control now...Several shops have been gutted. As soon as we got the information we called the fire brigade," DSP Kotwali Prakash Soy said speaking to reporters.

The reason for the fire has not been ascertained. The police and several local shopkeepers are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

