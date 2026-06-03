India News | Fire Breaks out at Restaurant in Malviya Nagar, 11 Rescued

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar area of the national capital on Wednesday, where 11 people were rescued by the personnel of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), officials said.

All the rescued individuals were admitted to the Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CATS) ambulance to the hospital. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is present at the incident spot.

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"A fire broke out at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar today. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received a call at 09:45 AM. Three people have been rescued from the basement by DFS personnel and rushed to the hospital via CATS Ambulance. Divisional Officer (DO) Ravinder from Nehru Place (NRN) fire station is on the spot. Further details awaited," the statement said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)