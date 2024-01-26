Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a restaurant in Kamathipura, Mumbai, on the intervening nights of Thursday and Friday, officials said.

According to the Mumbai Fire Service, four teams of fire tenders are on the spot.

The incident happened at 2 am, and no injuries have been reported as of now.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

