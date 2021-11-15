Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a Samsung Service Centre in Kanjurmarg East, Mumbai on Monday.

7 fire engines and 4 water tankers have been moved to the spot.

No casualties reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

