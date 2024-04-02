Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse in Kanpur, officials said on Tuesday.

Fire tenders have reached the spot and operations are on to douse the flames, they added.

Also Read | Indian Air Force Successfully Carries Out Emergency Trial Landing of Chinook Helicopters on NH-44 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag (Watch Video).

"It has been an hour since the fire broke out. Since work on plastic materials is carried out here, the fire has spread rampantly," one of the people present at the spot said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Mother Flings Infant in Mulund Case: Accused Woman Who Flung Her Daughter From 14th-Floor Flat in September 2023 Granted Bail After She Claims Allegation Based on Suspicion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)