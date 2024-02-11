New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): A fire broke out at a shoe factory in the Alipur area of Delhi on Sunday.

A team of fire tenders have reached the spot to douse the flames.

Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, A massive fire broke out at a house in the Mohan Garden area of Dwarka on Saturday night, police said.

According to Delhi Police, a total of four fire tenders reached the spot and, doused the flames. (ANI)

