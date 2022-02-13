Kolkata, Feb 13: A fire broke out at a shoe factory in east Kolkata's Phoolbagan area on Sunday, officials said.

The blaze, which broke out around 4.35 pm, was contained by 6 pm with the help of three fire tenders, they said.

Also Read | Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Vacancy For 11 Group B Posts; Check Details Here.

No one was injured in the blaze at the factory on Gagan Sarkar Road, they said.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)