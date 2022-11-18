Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) A fire broke out at the state-run SSKM Hospital here late on Thursday night but was brought under control within an hour, officials said.

Nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire, they said.

"A fire broke out near the emergency building (at SSKM Hospital). But it was brought under control by the firefighters. There is no report of any casualty," West Bengal Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi, who visited the spot, said.

"An inquiry will be ordered to find out the reason behind the fire," he said.

According to hospital officials, all the patients are safe.

