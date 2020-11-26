Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26 (ANI): A fire broke out at Sun Mill Compound in Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Wednesday night.

However, no injuries were reported, according to officials.

As many as six fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway.

More details awaited. (ANI)

