Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A fire broke out in a traditional wooden house, commonly known as a wada, in the Nana Peth locality of Pune city on Sunday, officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Also Read | MA Baby Elected CPM's Sixth General Secretary, First From Minority Group.

According to the Pune Fire Department, after the blaze was reported five fire tenders were deployed to the site to bring the flames under control.

Visuals from the scene showed thick smoke billowing from the old wooden structure. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Also Read | 'What Will Happen by Beating Peon or Watchman?': Sanjay Raut Slams Raj Thackeray Over U-Turn on Marathi Language Agitation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)