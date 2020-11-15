Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): A fire broke out at a two-wheeler showroom in Shiv Nagar area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, officials said.

"Three fire engines are on the spot. The fire is in control now. Three firefighters have sustained burn injuries during the operation," a fire department official said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

