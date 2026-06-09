India News | Fire Breaks out at Tyre Factory in Ghaziabad; No Casualties Reported

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): A major fire broke out at a tyre manufacturing factory in the Rajendra Nagar area of Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning, prompting an emergency response from the local fire department.

According to officials, the Sahibabad Fire Station received a distress call regarding the blaze at approximately 7:30 a.m. Following the alert, fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to contain the flames.

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CFO Rahul Pal confirmed that the fire was successfully brought under control and fully extinguished by the firefighting team. A total of four fire vehicles were deployed to manage the incident, and confirmed that there was no loss of life reported in the blaze.

Last week, a fire broke out on the third floor of the SK Homes Avantika in Ghaziabad during the early hours of Tuesday, trapping several residents and killing three pet dogs due to severe smoke inhalation, officials said.

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Emergency response teams rushed two fire tenders to the scene after receiving an emergency call.

According to Rahul Pal, Chief Fire Officer of Ghaziabad, "On June 2, 2026, at around 3 AM past midnight, information was received. A fire broke out on the third floor of the Avantika building, leaving several people trapped inside. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the scene..."

Emergency operations were initiated immediately: the ground-level access was forced open to combat the fire, while ladders were deployed to rescue those trapped above. During the rescue efforts, it was discovered that three dogs died due to smoke inhalation," CFO added. (ANI)

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