Ahmedabad, Feb 8 (PTI) A fire broke out at the under-construction Sabarmati bullet train station here in the early hours of Saturday, an official said.

There was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 6.30 am, the official from the fire department said.

He said 13 fire tenders were pressed into service, and the blaze was brought under control.

As per a statement issued by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the agency responsible for the project, the fire was reported on the roof shuttering on one part of the construction site.

Welding sparks from the temporary shuttering work is prima facie believed to be the likely cause of the fire, it stated.

"No injuries or casualties have been reported. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, but prima facie, it appears that welding sparks from temporary shuttering work may have triggered it," it said.

NHSRCL officials were monitoring the situation at the site.

The station is part of the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The project covers Gujarat (352 km) and Maharashtra (156 km), with a total of 12 stations planned at Mumbai, Thane, Virar, Boisar, Vapi, Bilimora, Surat, Bharuch, Vadodara, Anand/Nadiad, Ahmedabad and Sabarmati.

