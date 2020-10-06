New Delhi [India], October 6 (ANI): A fire broke out at a warehouse in Bharthal village of Sector-26, Dwarka in the national capital on Tuesday.

According to a fire official, the fire is under control and no causalities were recorded.

"The cause behind the fire is not known. 13 fire tenders are on the spot. The fire is under control. No casualty has been reported," said MK Chattopadhyay, Divisional Officer, Delhi Fire Service told ANI. (ANI)

