Howrah (West Bengal) [India], November 10 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a warehouse located next to a petrol pump at the Shibpur Forsa Road area in West Bengal's Howrah on Friday morning, fire department officials said.

No injuries or casualties were reported in the fire.

According to officials, 10 fire tenders are at the spot and efforts to douse the fire are on.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

