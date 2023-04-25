Mumbai, April 25: A fire broke out in a 5-storey building in the Mulund area of Maharashtra's Mumbai, officials said on Tuesday. Five fire tenders were rushed to the spot soon after the receipt of the information.

"Fire breaks out in a 5-storey building in Mulund area. Five fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported," the fire department said. Further details into the matter are awaited. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Scrap Compound in Mankhurd Area, Fire Tenders Present at Spot (Watch Video).

Fire in Mulund Area

A massive fire broke out on the 5th floor of a Dhiraj Apartment in Mulund area of ​​Mumbai. As soon as the information about the fire was received, 5 vehicles of the fire brigade reached the spot and started controlling the fire. pic.twitter.com/JstsoquPAh — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) April 25, 2023

In an unrelated incident, four garment shops were gutted in a massive fire in the Babu market in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar late Monday night, officials said.

A total of five fire tenders reached the spot. However, no injuries were reported. The fire was brought under control soon after. "Four garment shops gutted in Babu market fire in Sarojini Nagar last night. Fire doused," the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)