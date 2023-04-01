Fire in a textile shop in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo/ANI)

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], April 1 (ANI): A fire broke out in a textile shop on Kallayi Road in Kerala's Kozhikode on Saturday morning.

According to the police, 12 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Dares To Demand Khalistan Due to ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Talk by BJP and RSS, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

Further details on the incident are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)