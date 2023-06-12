Bhopal, Jun 12 (PTI) A fire broke out on the third floor of Satpura Bhawan, a building housing offices of various departments of the Madhya Pradesh government, in Bhopal on Monday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported.

Bhopal Municipal Corporation's Fire Officer Ramesh Neel said the blaze erupted at around 4 pm, following which fire tenders rushed to the spot.

"Furniture and documents are prima facie destroyed in the fire," he said.

The exact cause of the blaze cannot be known immediately as the dousing operation is underway, he said.

The affected building is located in front of the state government secretariat building Vallabh Bhawan.

