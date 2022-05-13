New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A major fire broke out in a building near Mundka metro station in west Delhi on Friday evening, officials said.

According to fire department officials, information was received about the blaze at 4.40 pm following which 20 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire broke out in a building near pillar number 544, Mundka metro station, they said, adding the process of dousing the flames is underway.

