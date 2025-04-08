Fire breaks out in bus on Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway (Photo/ANI)

Puri (Odisha) [India], April 8 (ANI): A fire broke out in a bus on the Puri-Bhubaneswar National Highway, near the Malatipatpur bus stand.

Visuals showed black smoke billowing from the bus.

Fire officials arrived upon receiving information and carried out necessary operations.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

