New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a cloth godown at Sanjay Colony, in the Okhla Phase II area of Delhi during the early hours of Sunday.

27 fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the fire, and firefight operations were underway.

However, no casualty reported so far.

"A call was received at 2 am and 27 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. No casualty reported so far. Fire operations are still underway," SK Dua, Divisional Fire Officer said.

Dua also informed reporters that the fire was a medium category and the reason for the fire will be determined by the Delhi Police. (ANI)

