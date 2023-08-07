New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in the endoscopy room of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi building around 12 noon on Monday, sending hospital staff and officials into a tizzy.

"All the people have been safely evacuated," said officials.

Hospital staff after noticing the smoke raised an alarm and called up Delhi fire services department.

On receiving the information, a team of fire tenders reached the spot and launched an operation to bring the situation under control.

"There are more than six fire tenders sent at the spot," Delhi Fire Service officials said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

