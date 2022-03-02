New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A fire broke out at a plastic manufacturing factory in the Narela area of Delhi on Wednesday morning.

Atul Garg, director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS) informed that the fire station had received a call from the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (DSIDC) Narela about a factory fire at around 11 am.

Garg further stated that a building that had plastic material caught fire.

22 fire tenders were present at the spot and brought the fire under control.

Garg also stated that no injury in the incident has been reported so far. (ANI)

