Visual of fire at the factory in Delhi (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A fire that broke out in a speaker manufacturing factory in Wazirpur Industrial Area in New Delhi has been doused, said Ram Gopal Meena, Station Officer, Fire Department.

Twelve fire tenders had been engaged in the operation, the Station Officer added.

Also Read | Foreign Funding Violations: Crackdown on NGO's As CBI Raids 40 Locations; MHA Officials Under Scanner.

No casualty has been reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)