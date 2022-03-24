Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 24 (ANI): A major fire broke out in the forest area of Basistha in Assam's Guwahati on Wednesday, informed Assam Forest Department.

"Forest and Police personnel are engaged in firefighting by clearing fire lines and through the counter fire," tweeted the forest department.

Firefighting operations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

