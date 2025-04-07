Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): A fire incident was reported in Karnataka's Kalaburagi on Monday. According to the information, the incident took place on the Weigh Bridge premises in the Kapnoor Industrial area.

Clouds of smoke emerged from the fire, and several fire tenders reached the spot and tried to control the fire. No casualties have been reported in the matter as of now, and the reason for the incident has also not yet been revealed.

Further details are awaited into the matter.

Meanwhile, in January this year, blaze broke out at a cushion shop in Karkala on Thursday, destroying cushions worth Rs 20 lakh. The fire was brought under control by the Udupi Fire Department.

Fire department officials said, "The fire was caused by cushion equipment in the store, leading to significant damage. Cushions valued at Rs 20 lakh were destroyed in the incident."

The fire tender reached the spot, according to the Udupi Fire Department. (ANI)

