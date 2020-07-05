Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 5 (ANI): A fire broke out in a commercial building located in Kolkata's Canning street on Sunday.

Fire tenders have reached the spot in an attempt to douse the fire.

Also Read | Lottery Results Today on Lottery Sambad: Check West Bengal, Nagaland, Sikkim and Kerala Lucky Draw Results of July 5, 2020 Online at lotterysambadresult.in.

The operation is currently underway. No casualties have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out in Commercial Building Near Canning Street in Kolkata: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 5, 2020.

Fire breaks out in Kolkata's Canning Street

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)