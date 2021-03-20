New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): Fire broke out in the generator and luggage compartment of the Lucknow-bound Shatabdi Express on Saturday, said a railway official.

As per the railways, the incident happened at around 6:45 am at the Ghaziabad Junction railway station.

The New Delhi-Lucknow Shatabdi Express arrived at the station at 6:41 am and smoke was reported in the generator and luggage compartment, it said.

The fire brigade was called to the spot after fire extinguishers failed to control the smoke, the official informed. Four fire tenders doused the fire, he added.

According to the railways, the train departed for its destination at 8:20 am after the affected coach was detached.

No casualties have been reported and the cause of the fire is being ascertained, said the railway official.

"About 7 am today, the generator and luggage compartment of Shatabdi Express caught fire. It was immediately separated from the train. 4 fire tenders doused the fire after breaking the window. No casualty, reason unknown on what caused the fire, probe underway," said Chief Fire Officer Sushil Kumar speaking to ANI. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)