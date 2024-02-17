Pune (Maharashtra) [India], February 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a shop in the Market Yard area of Pune on Saturday, fire officials said.

The blaze erupted in a shop near gate number 10 of the Market Yard.

Four fire tenders are on the spot, and efforts to bring the fire under control are underway. As of now, no casualties have been reported in the incident, thry said.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier on Tuesday, a fire broke out in a train coach stationed at the Pune railway junction yard. No casualties were reported in the incident. (ANI)

