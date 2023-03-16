Hyderabad, Mar 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a multi-storey commercial complex at Secunderabad here on Thursday evening, officials said.

Seven people trapped on the fifth floor of the building were rescued by the firemen, and many more are still feared trapped, they said, adding rescue effort to get them are on.

According to a witness, the fire started at around 7.30 pm in the complex that houses several offices.

More than 10 fire fighting vehicles including four fire engines were rushed to the spot to extinguish the blaze. Efforts were still underway to douse the flames.

A preliminary investigation suggested short-circuit to be the reason behind the blaze, said the official.

