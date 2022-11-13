Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], November 13 (ANI): A fire broke out at a hotel in Mumbai's Chembur on Saturday.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot on receipt of information and the flames were brought under control.

Also Read | JKPSI Exam Paper Leak: CBI Chargesheets 24 Persons, Including BSF, Police Officials in Jammu and Kashmir Police Recruitment Scam.

No injury was reported in the incident. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained so far.

Further reports awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Telangana College Ragging: 10 Students Beaten Junior, Forced Him To Chant Religious Slogans; Booked for Attempt to Murder After Video Goes Viral.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)