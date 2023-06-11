Mumbai, June 11: A fire broke out in Mumbai's Dharavi area on Sunday. Fire tenders reached the spot, and the fire was extinguished. "A fire broke out in a building in Mumbai's Dharavi area. As soon as the information about the fire was received, the fire brigade vehicle reached the spot and the fire was extinguished," officials said.

Six people were injured in the fire and have been admitted to the nearest Sion hospital for treatment. "Six people were injured in this incident; all have been admitted to the nearest Sion Hospital for treatment," officials said. Mumbai Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Ashok Mill Compound in Dharavi, Fire Tenders Reach Spot; One Dead.

Watch Video: Fire at Lift of Building in Dharavi

The condition of the injured is stable. "All patients are admitted and are in stable condition," said the AMO of Sion Hospital. "The cause of the fire is not yet known," officials said.

