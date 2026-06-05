India News | Fire Breaks out in Noida's Apartment, No Casualties Reported

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Fire broke out in an apartment of the Ivy County society in Noida Sector 74 on Friday morning, as the operations to douse the blaze continue.

Meanwhile, a team of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the incident to boost the fire fighting operations. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance and directed officials to expedite the relief and rescue operation.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy Morning with Evening Thunderstorms Likely.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited.

Also Read | Mumbai Weather Forecast & Update for Today, Friday, 05 June 2026: Partly Cloudy with Evening Thunderstorms and a High of 33?C.

The incident happened two days after devastating Malviya Nagar hotel fire tragedy, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including nine foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, Lovkesh Bajaj, who is the owner of the hotel and was arrested by the Delhi Police on day of the incident, was sent to four-day police custody by court on Thursday.

Bajaj was produced before Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Bhanu Pratap Singh at Saket Courts following his arrest by Delhi Police.

The police have booked him under several provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), Section 326(g) (mischief by fire), Section 324(5) (mischief causing damage to property), Section 125 (endangering life and personal safety of others), and Section 287 (negligent conduct with fire). (ANI)

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